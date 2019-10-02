The former president of the Revere League for Special Needs was indicted for embezzling more than $42,000 of the charity’s funds for her own personal use, state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office announced Wednesday.

Maura DeMauro, 48, of Revere, allegedly used the money to pay for home improvement projects, electronics, concert tickets, cash withdrawals and gift cards, Healey’s office said in a statement.

She is also accused of using the charity’s tax-exempt status to avoid paying sales tax to the state, prosecutors said.