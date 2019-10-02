Dvorskiy has also reached a cooperation agreement with the feds that requires him to “testify truthfully and completely before any grand jury, and at any hearing and trial” related to the scam, court papers show.

Igor Dvorskiy, 53, of Sherman Oaks, Calif., will enter his plea in US District Court in Boston on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 9 before Judge Indira Talwani, according to an order entered Wednesday in the closely watched case.

A former test administrator who allegedly helped kids pad their SAT scores as part of the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal will plead guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge on Oct. 16, records show.

He was one of 52 defendants charged in the scheme, in which wealthy parents cut fat checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their children falsely described as athletic recruits at fancy schools, or to pad their kids’ SAT and ACT scores. Singer has admitted to his role in the scam and awaits sentencing.

The testing part of the scheme is where Dvorskiy came in, according to US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

Dvorskiy and another defendant, Niki Williams, “accepted bribes of as much as $10,000 per test in order to facilitate the cheating scheme,” Lelling’s office said in a March statement. “Specifically, Williams and Dvorskiy allowed a third individual, typically [Mark] Riddell, to take the exams in place of the students, to give the students the correct answers during the exams, or to correct the students’ answers after they completed the exams. . . . In many instances, the students taking the exams were unaware that their parents had arranged for the cheating.”

Williams is also charged with racketeering conspiracy; her case is pending. Riddell pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud, and to conspiracy to commit money laundering. He awaits sentencing.

A plea agreement filed in Dvorskiy’s case said he faces a maximum prison term of 20 years, but the feds will recommend “incarceration at the low end” of federal guidelines once he pleads guilty.

Dvorskiy will not challenge any prison term of 30 months or less, and prosecutors won’t appeal any prison sentence of at least two years, according to the deal.

Prosecutors are also seeking a forfeiture order compelling Dvorskiy to cough up $149,540, which is “equal to the amount of proceeds the defendant derived from the offense,” the plea deal said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.