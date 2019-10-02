A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred Tuesday at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry, N.H., New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a news release.

Brandon Castiglione, 24, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly recklessly causing the death of 60-year-old Luis Garcia, “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” officials said in the statement.