A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred Tuesday at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry, N.H., New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a news release.
Brandon Castiglione, 24, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly recklessly causing the death of 60-year-old Luis Garcia, “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” officials said in the statement.
Authorities said Castiglione is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Rockingham County Superior Court and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Sergeant Stephen Sloper of the New Hampshire State Police at 603-628-8477.
