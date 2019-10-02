Police have said they arrived on the scene around 10 p.m. Saturday for a domestic call and saw Smith standing outside.

Boston police identified the deceased man as Isaac Rasheed Smith, 37, who lived and worked at the 14-room bed-and-breakfast at 21-23 Wyman St. His death remains under investigation.

Authorities on Wednesday identified the man found dead over the weekend inside a Jamaica Plain bed-and-breakfast after he allegedly fired at Boston police officers during a tense standoff.

He started to enter the building and officers followed, but he suddenly fired a handgun at them, police said. Officers retreated and blocked off the street, as guests trapped inside the bed-and-breakfast were texting 911, police said.

Officers evacuated some — but not all — of the approximately 20 people staying at the bed-and-breakfast before they saw Smith appear in a second-floor window with a firearm, police said. Smith used his gun to smash through the window, and officers were alarmed, thinking he might start shooting again, Police Commissioner William Gross said early Sunday.

“Being in fear of not only the lives of residents in that building and in the neighborhood [but] in fear of their own lives, an officer discharged his department-issued firearm in the direction of that male suspect,” Gross said.

After the officer fired, Gross said, police entered the house to evacuate the remaining guests who were hiding in their rooms, and they found Smith’s body with a “fatal gunshot wound,” Gross said.

Police later searched Smith’s room pursuant to a warrant and found two handguns, a short-barrel semiautomatic rifle, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, officials said.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, whose office is investigating Smith’s death, over the weekend called the incident “a complicated sequence of events.”

She said Smith “lived at the dwelling and assisted with the day-to-day operations of the property.” Rollins added in a statement, “I want to commend the Boston Police Department and their coordinated multi-unit and jurisdictional response during this dangerous and tense incident.”

The district attorney said, “Any loss of life is a tragedy and this too is the case here.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.