A man linked to violent gang activity in Boston, Brockton, and Taunton was arrested , Massachusetts State Police said in a statement Wednesday.
Samael Mathieu, 23, of Taunton was allegedly in possession of two loaded 9mm handguns, 32 grams of suspected fentanyl, 65 grams of marijuana, 40 oxycodone pills, 26 suboxone strips, and about $2,100 when he was arrested at a gas station Tuesday in Taunton, according to the statement.
The State Police gang unit was notified of a warrant for Mathieu for repeated probation violations. Officials arrested him after several hours of surveillance in Taunton Tuesday afternoon, State Police said .
Mathieu was held without bail at the State Police Department in Middleboro on the probation violation warrant and an additional 10 charges, including possession with intent to distribute and unlawful firearm possession.
Mathieu was expected to be in court Wednesday, according to the statement. His arrest was coordinated among the State Police, Brockton Police, and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.
