Jagielski was added to the most wanted fugitive list in Bristol County when he was issued an arrest warrant for skipping his July 16 arraignment at the Fall River Division of the Superior Court, the district attorney’s office said. He had allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in New Bedford in January.

Brian Jagielski of Tiverton, R.I., was arrested at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Friday night after he arrived from Mexico, Quinn’s office said in a statement.

A 53-year-old Rhode Island man wanted for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend in New Bedford and bury her in a forest was arrested in Chicago Friday, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said Wednesday.

“At the time of his arrest by New Bedford police, he was on probation in Rhode Island for a previous domestic violence conviction where he spent four years in prison. While the Bristol County case was still in the District Court, the defendant posted $27,500 cash bail and was then transported to Rhode Island for the alleged violation of his probation,” the statement said.

Jagielski then posted an additional $10,000 bail after attending a July hearing in Rhode Island, the district attorney’s office said.

He was ordered to return to Massachusetts for his arraignment in Fall River after the January incidents with his girlfriend, Quinn’s office said. He was charged with assault and battery on a family or household member, assault with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and witness intimidation.

“The defendant is under indictment in Bristol County for strangling his girlfriend on multiple occasions in New Bedford and for also taking her to the Freetown State Forest against her will and threatening to bury her there. He is also accused of slapping her, smashing a vase and holding a piece of its broken glass up to her throat while threatening to kill her,” the statement said.

Jagielski is currently being held in Illinois as a fugitive from justice, Quinn’s office said. He waived rendition.

Massachusetts State Police are arranging for Jagielski to be transported to Massachusetts at a later date for his arraignment in Fall River.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.