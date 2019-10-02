For more than a week in the summer of 2018, Robert D. Chain called the Globe news desk from his Encino, Calif., home and threatened to shoot and kill employees of the newspaper.
“We will hunt you down and kill you and your dogs,” he told one employee who answered his call in August 2018. “We’re gonna shoot you [expletive] in the head, you Boston Globe [expletive]. We’re gonna shoot every [expletive] one of you.”
On Wednesday, Chain, 69, was sentenced to four months in prison for making the threats, which were riddled with insults and homophobic slurs. Federal prosecutors had sought a 10-month sentence.
Chain pleaded guilty in May to seven counts of using interstate and foreign commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person. Chain had also threatened reporters at The New York Times, leaving messages filled with racial slurs and threats to rape and kill them or their relatives.
The FBI traced the calls to Chain’s home. On Aug. 30, 2018, 12 days after the first calls were made to the Globe, agents searched Chain’s house and found 19 firearms, including a shotgun and semiautomatic handguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
Chain’s threats came at a time when President Trump was attacking journalists on Twitter and at rallies, calling them “enemies of the people,” a chilling rebuke that some saw as an incitement to violence against reporters.
Maria Cramer