For more than a week in the summer of 2018, Robert D. Chain called the Globe news desk from his Encino, Calif., home and threatened to shoot and kill employees of the newspaper.

“We will hunt you down and kill you and your dogs,” he told one employee who answered his call in August 2018. “We’re gonna shoot you [expletive] in the head, you Boston Globe [expletive]. We’re gonna shoot every [expletive] one of you.”

On Wednesday, Chain, 69, was sentenced to four months in prison for making the threats, which were riddled with insults and homophobic slurs. Federal prosecutors had sought a 10-month sentence.