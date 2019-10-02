Massachusetts State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Everett Wednesday morning, officials said.
A car and a motorcycle got into a crash around 6 a.m. at 587 Broadway, said State Police spokesmen Lieutenant Tom Ryan and David Procopio.
“We are assisting Everett police with a hit and run crash involving a motorcycle that occurred around 6 a.m. today. Sadly the motorcycle operator has passed away,” Procopio said in a statement.
State Police, Everett police, and the Middlesex County district attorney’s office are investigating the crash, Procopio said.
“We are doing the crash reconstruction and documenting the scene,” Procopio said.
Advertisement
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.