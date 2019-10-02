Massachusetts State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Everett Wednesday morning, officials said.

A car and a motorcycle got into a crash around 6 a.m. at 587 Broadway, said State Police spokesmen Lieutenant Tom Ryan and David Procopio.

“We are assisting Everett police with a hit and run crash involving a motorcycle that occurred around 6 a.m. today. Sadly the motorcycle operator has passed away,” Procopio said in a statement.