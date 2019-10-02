A moose was euthanized in Worcester Tuesday morning after it was struck by two cars, breaking a leg, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said.

Worcester police were called about a bull moose that was hit by a car both Monday morning and Monday night, Marion Larson, a spokeswoman for MassWildlife, said in a statement. MassWildlife officials and the Massachusetts Environmental Police responded to Leesville Pond at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when police saw the moose.

“Worcester police observed the moose had a broken hind leg and having great difficulty walking before it entered the water. Staff on the ground, a MassWildlife boat and several other boats borrowed from Island Pond residents were deployed to prevent the moose from approaching Route I-290 and to maneuver the animal into a suitable darting opportunity,” Larson said.