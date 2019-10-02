Colleges and universities in Massachusetts could face significant fines or lose their ability to issue degrees for failing to implement financial transparency measures under a bill the House unanimously approved on Wednesday. Designed as a response to a recent wave of higher education closures, the legislation requires school leadership to post financial information online in a publicly accessible fashion, undergo regular budgetary screening, alert state officials if they face imminent closure, and more. The House advanced the bill 152-0 on Wednesday, two weeks after it cleared committee. Leaders of the Higher Education Committee described the changes as necessary to protect students, families, and educators from the disruptions caused by school closures. Representative Jeff Roy, the committee’s House chair, said 18 colleges or universities in Massachusetts had closed or merged in the past five years, including Mount Ida College, which caught the state and many others off guard when it announced in April 2018 it would soon close. (SHNS)

Prosecutors eyed prison for captured fugitive

Suffolk County prosecutors had sought a two- to four-year prison term for the Randolph man convicted in December of sexually abusing a teenager at a now-shuttered juvenile facility, but who fled before his sentencing, court records show. Hermano Gabriel Joseph, 28, was arrested Tuesday at 17 Hamilton St. in Brockton after 10 months on the lam, Boston police announced. Joseph was one of four former employees of the Casa Isla residential facility on Long Island in Boston Harbor convicted of abusing teenagers in their care. Suffolk jurors convicted Joseph in December on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, and one count each of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and threatening to commit a crime, records show. He was acquitted of a third indecent assault count. Court records show Suffolk prosecutors filed their sentencing recommendation, but Joseph didn’t show up for sentencing, which had been scheduled for Dec. 14, records show.

Marijuana shortage tied to testing backlog

The marijuana store closest to Boston is out of marijuana flower for nonmedical customers while it waits to get test results back from labs that must approve all marijuana before it’s sold in Massachusetts. New England Treatment Access, which has locations in Brookline and Northampton, listed four strains of marijuana on its Brookline menu for Wednesday but noted that each is available only to medical patients. On its Northampton menu, NETA on Wednesday listed one strain available to nonmedical users. “Our flower test results have been significantly delayed as the state’s labs work through a testing backlog,” the company wrote below the flower section of each menu. “We are doing everything we can to work with our regulators and laboratory partners to get things back on track.” No marijuana, medical or recreational, may be sold in Massachusetts until it is tested and approved for sale by an independent testing laboratory. The Cannabis Control Commission has licensed two labs to conduct the testing for the 28 non-medical retailers it has allowed to open across Massachusetts. (SHNS)