Police in Tewksbury are seeking information about a teenager reported missing there Tuesday, asking anyone with information to call them. Jerry Kerlegrand, age 14, was last seen at the Wynn Middle School around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Tewksbury Police said in a tweet Tuesday evening.

He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with black stripes, black pants, and green sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7373.