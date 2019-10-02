Boston police said Tuesday in a statement that members of the department’s “Fugitive Apprehension Unit, in a coordinated effort with the U.S. Marshals Service, Massachusetts State Police and the Brockton Police Department, located and arrested” Joseph at 17 Hamilton St. in Brockton.

Suffolk County prosecutors in December had filed their recommendation for Hermano Gabriel Joseph, 28, arrested Tuesday in Brockton . But Joseph didn’t show up for sentencing, which had been scheduled for Dec. 14, records show.

Prosecutors had sought a 2-to 4-year prison term for the Randolph man arrested Tuesday after spending 10 months on the lam following his conviction for abusing a teenager at a now-shuttered juvenile facility, records show.

Suffolk jurors convicted Joseph in December on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, and one count each of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and threatening to commit a crime, records show. He was acquitted of a third indecent assault count.

Joseph was one of several defendants convicted in the high-profile case.

They were employed at the Casa Isla residential facility on Long Island in Boston Harbor. Casa Isla was run by a nonprofit that had a contract with the Department of Youth Services to care for teens committed to the facility by juvenile court judges.

In their December sentencing recommendation, prosecutors wrote that Joseph’s five convictions in the case relate to “sexual abuse, physical abuse, and threats that the Defendant committed on a teenage boy entrusted to his care” at Casa Isla.

In addition, prosecutors wrote, Joseph hit the victim with a sandal “in an instance of ‘orange chicken’ assault and by repeatedly punching him during a fight on the basketball court on Long Island. Finally the Defendant threatened Resident #5 by stating that he would repeatedly choke him until he passed out, wake him up, and do it again.”

Joseph also has a separate carjacking case pending in Suffolk Superior Court, legal filings show.

In that case, Joseph pleaded not guilty in May 2018 to charges of armed carjacking, armed robbery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. A May 2019 jury trial was canceled, since Joseph was a fugitive at the time, records show.

Prosecutors wrote in a legal filing in that case that Joseph allegedly told a co-defendant to shoot the carjacking victim in the stomach, but the victim managed to “slip out of his sweatshirt and run from the car.”

A trial in the carjacking matter hasn’t been rescheduled. Joseph was expected to make a court appearance Wednesday in Brockton before eventually being brought back to Boston to face sentencing in the abuse case.

His attorney in the abuse case couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

