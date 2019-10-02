Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think the Wild Card playoff game is the best thing to happen to baseball since steroids. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



If you were alarmed by the Johns Hopkins University report on Providence schools, you’re going to want to take some time to process this new report on the city’s English learners from the Council of the Great City Schools.

In a city where nearly a third of the 24,000 students are English learners, the report suggests the district has set a culture of low expectations that has rendered those students “invisible.” Indeed, English learners trail far behind their peers on standardized tests and graduation rates.

The council is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that works with some of the largest school districts in the country. Providence is a member, and the city paid the group $50,000 for the report. The scary part: The council found the district has gotten worse since its 2012 review of English learner programming in Providence.

“The council team did not perceive in its interviews any sense of urgency from senior staff or school-level leaders in the district about the need to improve instructional outcomes for ELs,” the report states.

Keep in mind this review was launched months after Providence entered into a settlement with the US Justice Department that forced the city to improve its offerings for English learners.

Instead, the council found the district has “very little capacity to improve or to improve the capacity of its people to produce stronger results for its children.”

The reaction from city officials was underwhelming.

Mayor Jorge Elorza, who is about to complete his fifth year in office, said “the status quo has failed our kids.” Interim Superintendent Fran Gallo said she is “proud of PPSD’s willingness to undertake this difficult work.” Neither the City Council nor the school board issued statements at all.

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, who is expected to issue her final order on the state takeover of Providence schools next week, was more blunt with her assessment.

“I know, without question, that we will not dramatically improve education in Providence unless and until we prioritize these students,” she said.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you.

• Amanda Milkovits continues to break important – and heart-wrenching – stories out of Bristol. Now a man who is accusing former town official David E. Barboza of sexual misconduct claims Barboza threatened him for talking to the police. The man is now seeking a restraining order against Barboza.

• In a case that could ripple across the country, a federal judge has ruled that Harvard’s admissions process does not discriminate against Asian-American applicants.

• Mary Ann Sorrentino has a beautiful tribute in the Globe to a surgeon whose life was cut short at 57.

• You’ve probably seen House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on the news a lot lately, but did you know he played flag football on a B-League intramural team that notched an undefeated 8-0 season in 1984? Don’t miss Michael Levenson’ s excellent profile on Schiff’s Harvard days.

• Some of Providence’s best restaurants make the Globe’s list of tasty spots to check out in New England’s college towns.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

• Governor Gina Raimondo is scheduled to talk with students at Central Falls High School this afternoon about the dangers of vaping.

• Sprout CoWorking is kicking off its three-part “Women Speaking with Confidence” series tonight. Author and broadcaster Donna Mac will discuss leadership and community skills for the future.

• The Warwick City Council will hold a public hearing on the city’s five-year financial report at 6 p.m.





