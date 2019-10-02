Villalona was the subject of an arrest warrant related to a domestic incident involving a firearms, police said.

Revere police detectives tried to locate 22-year-old Ivan Villalona at 7:30 p.m. and found him at his apartment at 566 Beach St., according to a Revere Police Department news release.

A Revere man was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police Tuesday night.

“Due to the nature of the warrant charges, the residence was secured by Revere police units and the North Metro SWAT unit was activated,” police said in the release.

The SWAT team entered the apartment around midnight and Villalona was taken into custody.

Villalona was charged with the warrant and was scheduled to be arraigned at Chelsea District Court on Wednesday, police said.

