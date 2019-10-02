Here are some highlights for the third and final day of HubWeek. For a full list of the scheduledevents, go to www.hubweek.org/agenda.

The Cannabis Conundrum 9:30 a.m., Grand Stage. Distinct voices in the cannabis business come together to discuss health approaches, myths, trends, and smart ideas sprouting from the industry. The panel includes April Arrasate, CEO of Core Empowerment; Samantha Kanter, owner and operator of Dinner at Mary’s; Bob Broderick, founder of Uji Capital LLC; and Kim Napoli, director of diversity programs at New England Treatment Access and board member of the state’s Cannabis Advisory Board.

Realizing Your Potential 12:30 p.m., Pursuit Stage. A pair of women in leadership will talk about creativity, pushing boundaries, and the changing face of achievement. Esther Wallace is the founder and designer of Playa Sportswear and she’ll be joined by Hsiu Mei Wong, a member of the management team at PA Consulting.