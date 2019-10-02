Two water main breaks flooded roads in Boston and Arlington on Wednesday morning.
At 6:46 a.m. the Arlington Police Department tweeted that traffic may be diverted due to a water main break on Brattle Street at Summer Street, and motorists should expect delays.
The Boston Fire Department also tweeted that a water main break occurred in the North End at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Richmond Street between Hanover and North streets. Fire officials said the Boston Water and Sewer Commission had shut down the leak and will remain on scene to make repairs.
“The street will remain closed until the repair is done,” the tweet said.
At approximately 5:15 a major water on Richmond St. between Hanover and North St. in the North end . @BOSTON_WATER has shut down the leak, they will remain on scene to fix the leak. The street will remain closed until the repair is done. pic.twitter.com/70JzqOecaf— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2019
