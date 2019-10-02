Two water main breaks flooded roads in Boston and Arlington on Wednesday morning.

At 6:46 a.m. the Arlington Police Department tweeted that traffic may be diverted due to a water main break on Brattle Street at Summer Street, and motorists should expect delays.

The Boston Fire Department also tweeted that a water main break occurred in the North End at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Richmond Street between Hanover and North streets. Fire officials said the Boston Water and Sewer Commission had shut down the leak and will remain on scene to make repairs.