After a summer full of a shark sightings, it was a moose that caused a stir in New England waters early Wednesday morning.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department posted a video to its Facebook page showing state biologists and local conservation officers trying to guide a moose out of a backyard pool in Bedford, N.H.

A set of wooden stairs was dropped into the pool, and officials used a long rope to nudge the moose toward the stairs.

Moments later, the moose found its footing,and hoisted itself up onto the patio surrounding the pool.

The moose is shown walking away, and into the woods.

