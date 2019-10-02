Moose in pool
With the moose breeding season beginning to ramp up, bulls are on the move looking for mates. In his travels, this young bull accidentally found his way into a swimming pool in Bedford last night. NHF&G Wildlife Biologists, with assistance from local Conservation Officers, were able to help remove the moose from the pool. The moose was unable to get himself out after several hours as the pool had no stairs. By putting a set of wooden steps in the pool and coaxing the moose towards them, he was able to find his way out and back in to the woods.Posted by NH Fish and Game on Wednesday, October 2, 2019
After a summer full of a shark sightings, it was a moose that caused a stir in New England waters early Wednesday morning.
In a pool, nonetheless.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department posted a video to its Facebook page showing state biologists and local conservation officers trying to guide a moose out of a backyard pool in Bedford, N.H.
A set of wooden stairs was dropped into the pool, and officials used a long rope to nudge the moose toward the stairs.
Moments later, the moose found its footing,and hoisted itself up onto the patio surrounding the pool.
The moose is shown walking away, and into the woods.
Advertisement
Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com