Worcester police are investigating a possible attempted abduction of a 9-year-old girl by a man who allegedly exited his truck and followed the frightened child on foot before she made it home Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

City police described the incident in a statement Thursday, saying it occurred as the girl walked home from school in the area of Prospect Street.

“A white male with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm was driving a green pickup truck, and began to blow kisses at her and ask her to get into his truck,” the statement said. “The male got out of the truck and began to follow her on foot, but she ran into her residence and is safe. Citizens are advised to use caution and call police if they spot someone matching the description.”