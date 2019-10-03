The body of the 35-year-old man who went missing after a boating accident in Fall River Saturday was found Wednesday, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.
The Massachusetts State Police marine unit found Marc Hanoud of Berkley, the district attorney’s office’s said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. Brent Osborne, 42, of Middleborough, died and Hanoud went missing when their boat hit a large wave and ejected them in Mount Hope Bay Saturday afternoon, the district attorney’s office said in a statement last weekend.
“The body of Marc Hanoud, 35, of Berkley, has been recovered near the site of the fatal boating incident which occurred on Saturday. The State Police Marine Unit were able to recover the deceased from 38 feet below the water,” the tweet said.
A boater pulled Osborne out of the water after the accident, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a few hours later.
A dive team and members of the US Coast Guard searched for Hanoud in Taunton River Sunday, the Coast Guard said in a statement. The Coast Guard said it suspended its search that night.
