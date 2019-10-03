According to police, Hollis was fatally injured during an altercation near 15 Park Vale Ave. around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 28. He suffered a massive brain injury and was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m. Wednesday, his mother posted on Caringbridge.org.

“The Boston Police Department continues to actively review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,’’ the department posted on bpdnews.com Thursday. “Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives.

Boston police issued an public appeal Thursday for witnesses to contact them about the early morning altercation on an Allston street last Saturday that ultimately ended up costing Emerson College sophomore Daniel Hollis his life.

Hollis was a goalie on the Emerson lacrosse team, and an organ donor, the family said.

His family posted on Carbingbridge.org Thursday morning. “Our entire family continues to be overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and well wishes from those who knew Dan or knew of him,’’ his mother, Jen Kelly, wrote.

She noted that Emerson College is holding a vigil in her son’s honor at noon Thursday. “We will not be attending, but be there in spirit as we continue to process our incredible loss,’’ she wrote. “Our family will hold services and a celebration of Dan’s incredible life next weekend.”

Kelly urged those who knew her son to take comfort from their positive memories.

“We know many of you are holding impromptu gatherings and sharing stories of Dan and his antics,’’ she wrote. “We ask that you find comfort in one another and the happy memories. We will gather formally in a little over a week’s time. Thank you for respecting our privacy and our wishes.”

Hollis, a marketing communication major enrolled in the class of 2022, lived in Mendon and is survived by his mother, his father, Jason, and his older sister, Kate, according to the college.

No arrests have been made.

Kelly wrote on CaringBridge.org that her son and his friends were leaving a party early Saturday morning when they “were confronted by another group of college-aged boys.”

“Words were exchanged, pushing/shoving started, and in the scuffle, we believe Dan was hit and subsequently hit his head on cement/bricks as he fell,” she wrote. “He was brought to a local Boston hospital and was diagnosed with a blood clot on his brain requiring immediate surgery.”

Hollis was unresponsive when he arrived at the hospital and was placed in a medically induced coma, Kelly wrote.

Emerson lacrosse coach Matt Colombini described the 6 foot 4 Hollis as “someone that people enjoy being around.”

“He loved life and life loved him,” Colombini said in a statement.

Hollis graduated from Hopedale Junior Senior High School, where he played not only lacrosse but also ice hockey.

The hockey coach there, Greg LaBossiere, said Hollis was upbeat and friendly, and always brought a smile to the locker room.

“He was the ultimate teammate,” he said. “One of his strengths was bringing that positive energy wherever he went.”

