A school playground in Roslindale has been refurbished and upgraded with new equipment after it was intentionally set on fire in 2016, officials said.
On May 23, 2016, a 23-year-old and two juveniles, 16 and 14, set fire to the Charles Sumner Elementary School playground, destroying it. One side remained intact, but the other was burned so badly there was almost nothing left and the ground was charred, the Globe reported.
The playground opened a few weeks ago with new equipment for children to play on, said Xavier Andrews, deputy press secretary for Boston Public Schools.
On Thursday morning, Mayor Martin J. Walsh joined other city officials and the family, students, and staff of the school to celebrate the playground, Boston Public Schools said in a statement.
The $1 million playground includes two basketball half-courts, play equipment, and an outdoor learning lab with plants and flower beds. The updates also include a new walkway and repaving of the ground on the side of the school with graphics that can be used for outdoor games, the statement said.
