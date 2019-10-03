A school playground in Roslindale has been refurbished and upgraded with new equipment after it was intentionally set on fire in 2016, officials said.

On May 23, 2016, a 23-year-old and two juveniles, 16 and 14, set fire to the Charles Sumner Elementary School playground, destroying it. One side remained intact, but the other was burned so badly there was almost nothing left and the ground was charred, the Globe reported.

The playground opened a few weeks ago with new equipment for children to play on, said Xavier Andrews, deputy press secretary for Boston Public Schools.