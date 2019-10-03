One person is dead after a car ran off Interstate 95 in Boxford Thursday afternoon and crashed in the woods, Massachusetts State Police said.
The person died in a single-car crash around 1:20 p.m. on Interstate 95 near Exit 52, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
“They went off the roadway for reasons that are still under investigation and went fairly deep into the woods on the side of the roadway,” Procopio said.
State Police do not know the identity of the driver yet, Procopio said.
State Police are investigating the crash, Procopio said. Troopers were still on scene around 2 p.m.
The right lane and the breakdown lane were closed on the northbound side of the highway after the crash, State Police said.
#MAtraffic Rte 95 N/B, north of x52, in #Boxford, RTL and BDL closed due to #FatalCrash atal crash. Further details will be released as they become available. Expect delays in that area.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 3, 2019
