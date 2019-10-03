One person is dead after a car ran off Interstate 95 in Boxford Thursday afternoon and crashed in the woods, Massachusetts State Police said.

The person died in a single-car crash around 1:20 p.m. on Interstate 95 near Exit 52, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

“They went off the roadway for reasons that are still under investigation and went fairly deep into the woods on the side of the roadway,” Procopio said.