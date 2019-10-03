There is a problem. None of us have dusted off our biology and chemistry textbooks in quite some time, and the challenge before us requires knowledge of nucleotides. Thankfully, we all have respectable Rock Band skills, which curiously come in handy during our mission within a science lab in the Pacific Ocean.

THE PACIFIC OCEAN — A voice recording that most certainly belongs to the third Hemsworth brother tells my group of undersea explorers that the world is counting on us to retrieve some bacteria in the middle of Monterey Bay.

Amid HubWeek stages offering inspirational and heavy talks on climate change, democracy’s future, gender discrimination, artificial intelligence, and health care, lies a blue shipping container. Operated by Leaps, the venture capital arm of Bayer, the container is home to an escape room challenge centered on retrieving a breakthrough specimen capable of curing the world’s deadliest cancers from a compromised underwater research lab.

Bayer employees hand out white coats which my teammates, Greg Gordon, Vanessa Decembre, Annie Temmink, and Kelley Van Dilla, all sport with Marvel Avengers-level swagger. But this isn’t just a fashion show. We must wire an electric circuit, remember biology, restore oxygen flow, pilot an underwater pod, answer a riddle, and press a bunch of buttons, all before time runs out.

“There’s a lot going on in here,” comments my esteemed teammate Greg when we enter the lab. Indeed, so many red flashing buttons surround us we could waste the next 20 minutes just recklessly pressing them all. I’m tempted, but I am with a crew of professionals, so we get to work retrieving a sample of the coveted inella luminex.

Two times, we ask if a device inside the pod is a washing machine. It is never a washing machine. Van Dilla utilizes his background in video games to masterfully control the joystick of a submarine. I utilize my background in English literature to stand idly by as everyone else pairs DNA nucleotides. Techno music builds in the background. The man with the Hemsworth voice, also known as our technician Gary, is inconveniently absent. With a mere nine seconds left, we secure the cancer-curing bacteria and return to land.

The doors open and the Leaps employee celebrates us with as much grandeur as one can after watching the same “impossible” mission accomplished once an hour for the past three days. We hang up our white coats and revel in the glory of scoring third on the leaderboard.

It’s a silly spectacle. A reprieve from the high-stakes issues tackled over the past three days of HubWeek.

But it hammers home a central point of the ideas festival that has connected more than 100,000 people from 45 states and 57 countries since its debut in 2014. By sharing ideas, bringing together skills, and inspiring group action we can solve the most impossible problems, whether it be the climate crisis, mental illness, the death of the honeybees, or the recovery of inella luminex.

