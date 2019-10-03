The House is developing a “comprehensive” bill to regulate vaping products, and the chamber’s top Democrat, Robert DeLeo, said Wednesday he is unsure if the bill will address the Baker administration’s four-month ban on sales of e-cigarette products.

The Public Health Committee advanced a bill last week — one day after Governor Charlie Baker announced the ban — that would outlaw sales of flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, which opponents say are targeted at children and teens.

DeLeo said at the time that lawmakers planned to draft a broader bill to control and regulate vaping. Baker imposed the ban unilaterally, and it’s unclear where lawmakers stand on it.