A member of the FBI’s North Shore Gang Task Force allegedly saw a drug transaction inside a minivan on Nesmith Street in Lawrence around 1 p.m., State Police said in a statement. Another task force officer saw Wagner Vittini-Gonzalez, 27, of Lawrence, exit the car on Hobson Street before the vehicle left the area.

Federal agents and Massachusetts State Police arrested two brothers in Lawrence and Methuen Tuesday afternoon after they allegedly witnessed a drug deal inside a minivan and chased one of the brothers on foot before arresting the other brother in the minivan one city over, Massachusetts State Police said.

“When approached, Vittini-Gonzalez ran and was apprehended in a backyard by agents and troopers after a brief foot chase. During the pursuit, the suspect threw down a large bag he was carrying and shed his hooded jacket in an attempt to evade capture,” the statement said.

Vittini-Gonzalez was arrested by State Police, FBI agents, and a US Department of Homeland Security agent, State Police said.

Agents and State Police inspected the discarded bag and found a protein powder bottle containing one bag of fentanyl and two large bags of crystal methamphetamine, the statement said.

“Meanwhile, the description of the minivan in which the deal was conducted, a rented black Dodge Caravan with Florida registration, was broadcast to other NSGTF units in the area. A task force member located the caravan on Lowell Street in Methuen,” the statement said.

State Police and a federal agent stopped the car and arrested Wagner Vittini-Gonzalez’s brother, Geral Vittini-Lorenzo, 28, of Boston, the statement said. The agent and trooper removed $1,000 cash from the minivan, the statement said.

The brothers were arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court and charged with trafficking Class A and Class B narcotics, a spokesman for Lawrence District Court said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.