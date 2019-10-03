Federal agents and Massachusetts State Police arrested two brothers in Lawrence and Methuen Tuesday afternoon after they allegedly witnessed a drug deal inside a minivan and chased one of the brothers on foot before arresting the other brother in the minivan one city over, Massachusetts State Police said.
A member of the FBI’s North Shore Gang Task Force allegedly saw a drug transaction inside a minivan on Nesmith Street in Lawrence around 1 p.m., State Police said in a statement. Another task force officer saw Wagner Vittini-Gonzalez, 27, of Lawrence, exit the car on Hobson Street before the vehicle left the area.
Advertisement
“When approached, Vittini-Gonzalez ran and was apprehended in a backyard by agents and troopers after a brief foot chase. During the pursuit, the suspect threw down a large bag he was carrying and shed his hooded jacket in an attempt to evade capture,” the statement said.
Vittini-Gonzalez was arrested by State Police, FBI agents, and a US Department of Homeland Security agent, State Police said.
Agents and State Police inspected the discarded bag and found a protein powder bottle containing one bag of fentanyl and two large bags of crystal methamphetamine, the statement said.
“Meanwhile, the description of the minivan in which the deal was conducted, a rented black Dodge Caravan with Florida registration, was broadcast to other NSGTF units in the area. A task force member located the caravan on Lowell Street in Methuen,” the statement said.
State Police and a federal agent stopped the car and arrested Wagner Vittini-Gonzalez’s brother, Geral Vittini-Lorenzo, 28, of Boston, the statement said. The agent and trooper removed $1,000 cash from the minivan, the statement said.
The brothers were arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court and charged with trafficking Class A and Class B narcotics, a spokesman for Lawrence District Court said.
Advertisement
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.