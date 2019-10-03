State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a statement that during a fire, “you may have less than three minutes after the alarm sounds to get out safely.”

This year’s theme is: “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape.”

Fire officials across the state are encouraging families to create and practice their escape plans from fires during this year’s national Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 6 to Oct.12.

“Fire Prevention Week is a great time to hold a family fire drill: Test the smoke alarms, practice two ways of getting outside and going to the meeting place,” he added.

The annual Fire Prevention Week is sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said in a statement. The Great Chicago Fire burned four square miles of downtown Chicago to the ground and left 300 people dead and 500,000 homeless, according to the Library of Congress.

Firefighters from departments around the state will visit their local schools and senior centers and hold open houses to educate the public about how to prevent a fire and how to escape if a fire does occur, the statement said.

“There is nothing firefighters like to see more when they respond to a fire than the whole family standing at their meeting place, safe outside,” Needham Fire Chief Dennis Condon, president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts, said in the statement. “Working smoke alarms coupled with a practiced escape plan increase your chances of surviving a fire.”

