A 28-year-old man was arrested in Chinatown on Wednesday night after officers allegedly stopped his car for running a red light and he allegedly tossed a gun on the floor, Boston police said.

Jonathon Leon of Boston was arrested around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Washington and Lagrange streets, Boston police said in a statement.

“Officers observed a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed fail to stop for a pedestrian in a cross walk while continuing through a red light,” the statement said. “As officers approached the motor vehicle, they observed the operator, later identified as Jonathon Leon, 28, of Boston, toss an object toward the area of the passenger floor.”