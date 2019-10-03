The man, whose identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified, had been standing on the roadway before the collision, according to Marlborough police.

Marlborough police responded to several calls reporting an injured pedestrian on Boston Post Road east near exit 221 around 6:18 p.m., police said in a statement Thursday night.

A 51-year-old man was fatally struck by an SUV in Marlborough Thursday evening, police said.

An off-duty officer was the first to arrive at the scene and began rendering aid immediately, police said.

“The front hood and windshield of the vehicle were damaged and the pedestrian had sustained serious life-threatening injuries,” Marlborough police said.

Advertisement

The driver of the vehicle, a small SUV, remained at the scene, according to police.

The man was transported by ambulance to Marlborough Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m., police said.

Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com.