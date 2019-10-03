A man was fatally struck by a car while walking on a highway in Seekonk Thursday evening, according to Massachusetts State Police.
State Police responded to calls of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 6:40 p.m. on Interstate-195 westbound near exit 1 , State Police said in a statement.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities, according to State Police.
The man, described as in his 20s or 30s, was found unconscious in the left travel lane.
“[F]or reasons currently unknown, the male was walking eastbound in left travel lane of Route 195 westbound before he was struck by the Rav4,” a statement by State Police said.
The man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.
As of Thursday night, State Police were still trying to identify the man.
