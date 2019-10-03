A 65-year-old Natick woman is dead after her car ran off northbound Interstate 95 in Boxford on Thursday afternoon and crashed in the woods, State Police said. The woman died in the single-car crash around 1:20 p.m. near Exit 52, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman. The victim was driving a 2017 Honda CR-V when she crashed into an embankment on the right side of the interstate, State Police said in a statement. The woman, whose name has not been released pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. She was the only person in the car.

Advertisement

NORTH ANDOVER

Dog, missing from last year’s gas blasts, returns

A dog that went missing amid the chaos of the natural gas explosions and fires in Massachusetts a year ago is back in the arms of its owner. Altagracia Baldera said that when the explosions shook the Merrimack Valley in September 2018 she evacuated her North Andover apartment and went to her sister’s house in Lawrence, according to the Eagle-Tribune. On her second day there, her 14-year-old Pekingese-Shih Tzu mix named Virgo bolted out the door. She informed animal control and put posters up, to no avail. Then a few days ago, some boys found a small shaggy dog on the street and reported it to police. Baldera and Virgo were reunited Tuesday. Baldera thinks someone took Virgo in, because she doesn’t think he could have survived the winter outside. (AP)

HARTFORD

Conn. says death tied to vaping-related illness

Connecticut health officials are reporting the state’s first death associated with lung injuries related to vaping. The state Department of Public Health said Thursday a patient in his or her 30s died last week while hospitalized for multiple medical conditions. Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell said she is asking Connecticut residents not to use e-cigarettes or vaping products. Nationwide there have been 1,080 confirmed and probable cases of injuries related to electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices, including more than a dozen deaths. Many of the reports involve severe, life-threatening illnesses in previously healthy people. In Connecticut, a total of 25 cases have been reported. (AP)

Advertisement

CONCORD, N.H.

ACLU challenges deportation of man

CONCORD, N.H. — The American Civil Liberties Union in New Hampshire is challenging the federal government’s decision to deport a man to his native El Salvador, despite a court order allowing him to remain in the United States. In its brief filed Wednesday, the ACLU said that José Daniel Guerra-Castañeda was deported last month by immigration officials and is in a crowded jail in El Salvador. The ACLU wants the federal government to return Guerra-Castañeda to the United States, where he was fighting deportation over alleged crimes committed in El Salvador. If he’s not returned, the ACLU wants the government held in contempt and fined $1,000 a day. A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the agency couldn’t comment because the suit is ongoing. (AP)

FRANKLIN, N.H.

City becomes 1st in N.H. to authorize sports bets

The city of Franklin, N.H., has become the first in the state to authorize in-person sports betting, but not without some confusion. The Concord Monitor reported voters faced a yes-or-no question on Tuesday’s ballot: “Shall we allow the operation of sports book retail location within the city?” Voters approved it, 527-354. City Clerk Katie Gargano said many didn’t understand the wording of the question, set by state law. The phrase “sports book” refers to places where people can wager on professional sporting events. A new state law allows anyone over 18 to participate in online sports betting. It also allows the state to set up a “sports book” to facilitate sports betting. (AP)