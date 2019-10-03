“Accelerated work taking place on the Orange Line during these six weekends includes improvements at Downtown Crossing, Haymarket, and State Stations. The MBTA will replace and add new signage, clean, paint, and repair stairs/tile within the stations. The T will also replace 2,250 feet of track and clean and paint within Chinatown Station,” the statement said.

The shutdowns will begin Fridays at 8:45 p.m., the MBTA said in a statement. Eight stops will be closed for six weekends, which the MBTA estimated will affect up to 85,000 riders per day.

The MBTA Orange Line will be shut every weekend between Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical Center from Oct. 4 to Nov. 10 as workers make track and station repairs, the MBTA said.

The MBTA is planning to add accessible lighting and pathways, according to the agency’s website.

“MBTA crews and contractors will also remove and completely replace the pit track in closed Orange Line stations during these six weekend closures, which would not be accessible to work crews without a complete shutdown. The Orange Line pit track in these areas is 30 to 40 years old,” the statement said.

The MBTA will offer limited shuttle service to accommodate Orange Line passengers, the statement said. The agency suggests customers take the Green Line instead.

“Bus shuttles will be provided between Sullivan Square and Haymarket Stations. There will be no shuttle bus service to Orange Line stations at State, Downtown Crossing, and Chinatown with customers asked to travel via parallel downtown Green Line service,” the statement said.

Passengers with disabilities can ask an MBTA employee about taking accessible vans to Copley Station or any closed Orange Line stop, the agency said.

The upcoming weekend shutdowns follow multiple closures for Orange Lines repairs throughout the year. The MBTA said it plans to complete the repairs a year earlier than scheduled.

“While we acknowledge major diversions in regular service can be inconvenient, these shutdowns are needed to execute an investment plan of this size and expedite completion of this work,” said Steve Poftak, the MBTA’s general manager.

