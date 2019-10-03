A man was struck and injured by a car in East Boston Thursday morning, Boston police said.
The man sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries at 5:01 a.m. when he was struck by a car at the intersection of Boardman Street and William F. McClellan Highway, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.
He was taken to a local area hospital, police said.
Boston police and EMS responded to the scene, Tavares said.
No further information was immediately available.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.