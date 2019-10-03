SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say it appears someone used a power tool to vandalize a stone at group of rock configurations called “America’s Stonehenge.”

WMUR-TV reports the vandalism was reported to the Salem police Sunday by the property’s owners.

Police said a cross also was found near the vandalized stone. They believe the person or persons involved were trying to reenact a scene in a fictional book that features America’s Stonehenge.