In a sentencing memorandum filed last week, they described Caplan as “a broken man trying to pick up the pieces of a life that has been forever changed.”

Lawyers for Gordon Caplan, 52, of Greenwich, Conn., are recommending that he serve probation, or no more than two weeks in prison. They said he has already been punished significantly and accepted responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty to fraud two months after his arrest.

Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to sentence a corporate attorney to eight months in prison on Thursday for his role in the college admissions cheating scandal, saying he showed “a staggering disdain for the law.”

Caplan, named “Dealmaker of the Year” by The American Lawyer magazine in 2018, was forced to resign as cochairman of the international law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher after his arrest in March and faces disbarment. He was among 51 people, including celebrities, coaches and high-powered financiers, charged in a brazen scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly paid bribes ranging from $15,000 to $1.2 million to college counselor William “Rick” Singer to help their children get into top colleges.

Caplan admitted paying Singer $75,000 to inflate his daughter’s ACT test score in December 2018 and will become the fourth parent sentenced in the college admissions bribery case when he appears before US District Judge Indira Talwani in federal court in Boston.

Actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced last month to 14 days in prison for paying Singer $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT scores and two other parents were recently sentenced to four months in prison in the scandal.

Prosecutors are recommending more prison time for Caplan, noting that in a July 2018 conversation that was secretly recorded by the FBI he told Singer, “to be honest, I’m not worried about the moral issue here.”

Caplan told Singer he was only concerned about whether his daughter, who was unaware he had rigged the test, could get caught cheating.

“That a lawyer who has reached the apex of his profession could engage in such blatant criminality reveals a staggering disdain for the law,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Caplan’s attorneys filed a 210-page sentencing memorandum that included more than five dozen letters from Caplan’s relatives and friends. They wrote that Caplan was “under family stress” when he met Singer and was desperate to help his daughter.

They suggested that Caplan was a victim of Singer, who later began cooperating with authorities and secretly recorded conversations with some of the parents who paid him to cheat the system.

“Gordon Caplan was perfect fodder for Mr. Singer’s pitch – vulnerable, affluent, desperate, and looking to fix an increasingly emotional family situation,” defense lawyers wrote. “There is no question that the ultimate responsibility for this conduct rests solely with Gordon, but Rick Singer plied his trade by ensnaring parents whose moral and ethical compasses were weakened or compromised for some reason.”

They also argued that Caplan shouldn’t be sentenced to more prison time just because he paid Singer more than Huffman did.

“The fact that Rick Singer, an admitted con man, unilaterally decided to charge Gordon more than some other parents for the test cheating scheme does not itself make Gordon more culpable than those other parents,” Caplan’s attorneys wrote.

But prosecutors portrayed Caplan as more brazen. At Singer’s direction, Caplan arranged for his daughter to meet with a psychologist who provided medical documentation that allowed her extra time to take the ACT. She took the test at a West Hollywood, Calif. test center, where Singer’s accomplice served as a proctor and corrected her answers after the test.

A month later, ACT notified Caplan’s daughter that it had withdrawn its approval for her to take the test in California. Caplan then hired a lawyer to challenge ACT’s refusal, prosecutors said.

Caplan’s relatives and friends described him as a dedicated father, lawyer and friend who had given generously to charitable causes and was ashamed of his lapse in judgment.

“My husband was wrong and he knows it,” Amy Caplan wrote in a letter to the judge which was posted on the docket with portions redacted from the public. “His decision to immediately and publicly own his mistake came from his soul-crushing shame and remorse.”

