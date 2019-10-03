MacCormack has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the brutal slaying of his wife, 30-year-old Vanessa MacCormack, on Sept. 23, 2017 in the couple’s home. Vanessa MacCormack suffered several stab and slash wounds to her face and neck, and one wound may have been delivered after she died, according to prosecutors.

In a motion filed Tuesday, a lawyer for Andrew MacCormack, 31, said admitting cell phone evidence showing MacCormack contacted the website backpage.com before the killing and texted an escort would be “highly inflammatory and more prejudicial than probative.”

A Revere man who in 2017 allegedly killed his young wife, a beloved elementary school teacher, wants evidence that he contacted an escort shortly before the killing kept out of his upcoming murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court.

There was also evidence the killer used “pretty extreme force” in strangling her, prosecutors have said.

MacCormack has been held without bail since his arraignment on Sept. 27, 2017.

In Tuesday’s filing, MacCormack’s lawyer wrote that the escort evidence has nothing to do with the case.

“An extraction from the data of the defendant’s phone shows that he was perusing backpage.com on the evening before the murder and text messaging an escort attempting to set up a date at 10:00 a.m. that morning,” wrote John Hayes, MacCormack’s seasoned public defender. “Backpage.com was often used to organize sex for a fee. There is no evidence that the defendant ever met with the woman from the website.”

Hayes said that in “cases where infidelity is admissible as motive evidence, there is generally an evidentiary link to why infidelity might prompt a motive to kill.”

After citing a case, also referenced by prosecutors, of a man who spent money on drugs and prostitutes before killing his wife to gain access to her inheritance, Hayes wrote that MacCormack “had nothing to gain through the death of his wife. She was working two jobs at the time of her death and brought substantial money into the family. The defendant was in a worse, not better, financial position after his wife’s death ... Where infidelity is not part of evidence of hostility between the parties, it is not properly admissible.”

If the escort evidence is admitted at trial, currently scheduled for Oct. 15, then “a reasonable juror will have a difficult time focusing on the evidence, as opposed to wondering whether the defendant is perverse or a person of poor character,” Hayes wrote.

The escort evidence is not the only matter in dispute.

Also Tuesday, prosecutors filed a motion to admit MacCormack’s alleged “uncharged misconduct at trial,” which they said includes “dishonesty about finances and missing property, drug use and demonstrated interest in prostitution, as well as his meanderings around town the day of his wife’s murder and his false statements to police and others.”

Prosecutors said “MacCormack’s denials of marital strife were undermined by his text messages to and from Vanessa. For weeks, she had regularly accused him of lying about money (including her missing bank card, which police later found in the vehicle he used), and about whether he was taking drugs again.”

Three weeks before the killing, prosecutors said, Vanessa MacCormack told her husband via text that he had ruined their daughter’s life “because she won’t have her parents together” and that she was planning to list their house and “look into divorce lawyers.”

Andrew MacCormack allegedly replied, “U r crazy I’m not signing anything.”

Days before the killing, prosecutors wrote, Vanessa MacCormack texted her husband, “We are in financial panic. You can’t even pay bills. You shovel off money to the druggies.”

Regarding MacCormack’s texts with the escort, including one lewd photo, prosecutors wrote, “Of course contemplating infidelity, photographing one’s own genitals and viewing sexually themed ads are not criminal.”

But in this case, the government argued, “MacCormack’s efforts to set up a transaction with an escort in the hours before Vanessa’s murder further cements that the rift between them had never been wider.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.