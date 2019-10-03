“We conclude that the mere possibility that the transfer of heroin will result in an overdose does not suffice to meet the standard of wanton or reckless conduct [necessary for involuntary manslaughter] under our law,” wrote Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants in the panel’s 44-page ruling. “The Commonwealth must introduce evidence showing that, considering the totality of the particular circumstances, the defendant knew or should have known that his or her conduct created a high degree of likelihood of substantial harm, such as an overdose or death.”

By a 7-0 margin, the Supreme Judicial Court tossed the involuntary manslaughter conviction of Jesse Carrillo, a UMass grad student at the time of Sinacori’s death , and entered a finding of not guilty. Carrillo’s heroin distribution conviction was upheld.

The state’s highest court Thursday reversed the involuntary manslaughter conviction of a former graduate student who provided heroin in 2013 to 20-year-old Eric Sinacori, a UMass Amherst undergrad who died from an overdose of the drug.

No such evidence was offered, Gants wrote.

Advertisement

“Here, no evidence was presented during the Commonwealth’s case-in-chief that would permit a reasonable jury to conclude that the inherent possibility of substantial harm arising from the use of heroin — which is present in any distribution of heroin — had been increased by specific circumstances to create a high degree of likelihood of substantial harm,” the ruling said.

For example, Gants wrote, prosecutors failed to “present evidence that the defendant knew or should have known that the heroin was unusually potent or laced with fentanyl; evidence that Sinacori was particularly vulnerable to an overdose because of his age, use of other drugs, or prior overdoses; or evidence that the defendant knew or should have known that Sinacori had overdosed but failed to seek help.”

Without such evidence, Gants wrote, “we conclude that the Commonwealth did not meet its burden of producing sufficient evidence for a reasonable jury to conclude that the defendant’s conduct in this case created a high degree of likelihood that Sinacori would suffer substantial harm, such as an overdose or death, from his use of the heroin.”

Advertisement

Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan criticized the ruling in a statement Thursday.

“It is disheartening that the Supreme Judicial Court does not believe heroin use carries a high probability of substantial harm or death,” Sullivan said. “Every year, thousands upon thousands of Massachusetts residents suffer fatal and near-fatal overdoses after consuming this deadly drug. The families who have lost loved ones to this brutal epidemic would surely disagree with the Court’s analysis, as do we.”

Carrillo, who testified at trial that he purchased heroin for personal use and also acquired the drug for Sinacori, was convicted in 2017. He was sentenced to serve a year in jail, with an additional 18 months suspended, as well as five years of probation, officials said at the time.

He couldn’t be reached Thursday, and his lawyer wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The case was notable in part because it exposed troubling issues with a now-defunct confidential informant program on the UMass Amherst campus.

In January 2015, the school announced it was ending the program, after a university-appointed panel completed a highly critical report.

The report concluded the informant system was too secretive and may have harmed the informants by allowing them to avoid treatment for their drug problems in exchange for helping police catch other offenders.

Advertisement

In Sinacori’s case, police had investigated him for selling LSD and the club drug molly in his dormitory in 2012, but they agreed not to press charges if he helped them catch another drug dealer, which he did.

As a result, university officials never told Sinacori’s parents about his involvement with drugs, raising questions about whether they did enough to get him the help he needed.

Francesca Sinacori, Eric Sinacori’s mother, had initially requested anonymity for her son, whom the Globe identified with a pseudonym in its initial reporting on the case. However, she later went public on ABC’s “20/20” about what she believed was a missed opportunity to save Eric, noting that police found a hypodermic needle in his dorm room during a drug raid a year before his death.

Francesca Sinacori said she had no idea that her son was using heroin or dealing drugs and that she would have gotten immediate help for him had she known. Instead, Eric’s father discovered their son’s body in his apartment when they visited on parents’ weekend in 2013.

“I never want another parent to go through what Eric’s father and I have gone through,” she told the Globe in 2015, hours after Carrillo’s indictment. “I’m happy my son is getting justice; it’s not going to bring him back but it’s something.”

Francesca Sinacori couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Advertisement

On Dec. 23, 2018, she posted a photo to Facebook of her and Eric smiling in front of a Christmas tree. Above the picture she wrote, “Our last Christmas together; it’s no longer Christmas without you buddy. Missing you so very much!”

Globe Correspondent Eric Bosco contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.