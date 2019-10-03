Trees stand sentry on either side of Route 4, looking like models in a Benetton commercial, resplendant in all shades of color.

And especially here, in this genteel, leafy village, located midway between Dartmouth College and the towering, glowering mountains of Killington.

WOODSTOCK, Vt. — The Upper Valley, which kisses both the New Hampshire and Vermont banks of a magnificent stretch of the Connecticut River, is a special place, especially at this time of year.

On weekends during foliage season, they have what the locals call traffic jams, which means it takes a whole five minutes to get from the village green to the 90-degree bend in the road where Route 4 heads toward Simon Pearce’s glass shop and Quechee Gorge.

The horror.

Some in that unimaginable upcountry jam-up were plainly Dartmouth alums — decked out in the college’s signature dark green — hoping to combine some leaf peeping with a nostalgic return to alma mater for the football game against Colgate.

Forgive them, for they know not what they missed.

Because at precisely the moment that the Dartmouth football game kicked off 20 miles away, here in Talbot’s-wearing, Town & Country-reading Woodstock, a woman skater named Grace Alden knocked another woman skater down in a roller derby match pitting an all-star team from Massachusetts against the Twin State Derby Vixens of the Upper Valley.

“That’s Raptor,” Jesse Mast said, pointing out Alden. “She’s kind of a bad ass.”

Kind of?

Raptor, whose full skating name is the Pale Raptor, looks like Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, if Jamie Collins were a white woman with red hair. Her shoulders are wider than Route 4. And when she’s the jammer, look out.

Grace Alden, who skates under the name Pale Raptor, fought through a pack of The Massachusetts All Stars. Erin Clark for The Boston Globe

I confided to another skater, Jesse Mast, aka Bio-HazarJess, who just got her PhD at Dartmouth studying the biology of cancer, and Genevieve Yeagher, who goes by the name of Temper Exterminate-her, that Raptor looked suspiciously like a bouncer who tossed me out of the Blue Wall at UMass in Amherst many years ago. Not that I did anything wrong, I insisted.

Jesse looked like she didn’t believe me. Not about getting tossed out of a bar, possibly by Raptor, but the part about me being innocent.

Yeagher, who runs a storage facility in Lebanon, N.H., Mast, and another skater, a rookie named Dani Ferland who is known as LFD, as in Live Free or Die, were extremely kind and patient with me, taking the time to explain the rules of roller derby.

“The whole point is to block the jammer,” said Mast, who tried, with limited success, to persuade some of her students at Hanover High School to skip the Dartmouth football game and come to the Union Arena to watch roller derby.

So, there are three blockers, one pivot, and one jammer, and only the jammer can score by getting past the others during a two-minute jam, either by using a sly sidestep, as practiced by a deft skater from Massachusetts who goes by the name of Morgan le Flay, or brute force, ala the Raptor, one of the Vixens’ jammers. I don’t mean to suggest Raptor is all brawn; she is a pretty good skater, too. And, no, I did not add that just because I’m afraid of her, even though, yes, I’m very afraid of her.

When each jam starts, it sort of looks like a rugby scrum or like traffic merging on the southbound side of the expressway just outside the Tip O’Neill Tunnel, if it were people merging instead of cars. Then the jammers try to break free and all hell breaks loose.

I remember, as a kid, watching roller derby, which actually dates back to the 1920s and began being televised in the late 1940s. As the sport evolved, it became as much farce as force. It was more akin to professional wrestling, with villains and heroes and rivalries and made-up story lines.

Taylor Long, a.k.a. Elizadeath Taylor. Erin Clark for The Boston Globe

Roller derby, hurt by dwindling popularity and a changing culture, all but disappeared in the 1970s. Attempts to revive it in the 1980s and 1990s failed. It is only in more recent years that it has re-emerged, focused on athleticism instead of theatrics.

There were a couple of hundred spectators in the stands, some of whom paid 12 bucks to watch, but you get the feeling that the women would skate even if no one showed up. They just love to compete.

The wiser, seasoned spectators sit in the bleachers, protected by the boards and plexiglass of the iceless hockey rink on which the track is set up. The more adventurous sit on benches adjacent to the track, in an area known, not exactly comfortingly, as the crash zone.

On Saturday night, Anthony Percy sat in the crash zone, cheering on No. 3 of the Massachusetts team, his wife, Angela, aka Pax-a-Punch. Percy is a captain in the Air Force, and his wife works as a civilian contractor. He used to be based at Hanscom, but got transferred to a base in Florida. His wife kept her job in Massachusetts and lives in their old home in Chelsea.

It’s hard to be separated so much, but roller derby brings them together, she as the competitor, he as the loyal spectator.

They were stationed in Okinawa when Angela Percy took up skating, five years ago.

“She loves it, and I love seeing how much she enjoys it,” he said. “The camaraderie between the women is really incredible to see. I admire all of them, the way they compete against each other so hard, but the way they support each other, too. They leave it all out there.”

After a see-saw match, the Vixens prevailed, by an NBA-All-Star-Game-like score of 197-135.

The teams celebrated with each other, and the announcer said everyone was invited to a post-match celebration at the Public House in Quechee.

As the skaters left the track, Raptor made eye contact and started over toward me.

I didn’t stop running until I got to Quechee.

McKay Larson, a.k.a. Chaos, rested her head on a bag of gummy bears during the intermission. Erin Clark for The Boston Globe

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at cullen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeCullen.