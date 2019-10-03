A weak tornado caused damage in Portsmouth, R.I., Wednesday afternoon, the first recorded tornado in Newport County, according to the National Weather Service.
The confirmed tornado touched down at 4:45 p.m. and lasted for only a minute, the National Weather Service said in a statement Thursday. It had maximum wind speeds of 65 miles per hour and an Enhanced Fujita Scale of 0, classifying it as a weak tornado, the NWS said in a tweet. No injuries or fatalities were reported.
Most of the damage from the tornado, including uprooted and snapped trees, was concentrated from Prospect Farm Road to Sea Meadow Drive, the NWS said. There was some further damage half a mile further south on Ethel Drive, Fairview Lane, and Sherwood Drive.
“Eyewitnesses reported lawn furniture and tree limbs lofted into the air which were thrown several hundred feet away,” the statement said. “This was also the area where several videos showed a funnel touching down.”
A garage in the area also sustained damage when wind entered through an open door, causing the garage door to bend outward, the NWS said.
The tornado formed at the collision of two weather system boundaries, one from the north and one from the east, the NWS said.
Double checking @NOAANCEIclimate storm data, since records began in 1950, this does appear to be the first recorded tornado in Newport County, RI— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 3, 2019
Full list of confirmed RI tornadoes ... https://t.co/cZeJNmIKgv https://t.co/VMOwkBnihC
