A weak tornado caused damage in Portsmouth, R.I., Wednesday afternoon, the first recorded tornado in Newport County, according to the National Weather Service.

The confirmed tornado touched down at 4:45 p.m. and lasted for only a minute, the National Weather Service said in a statement Thursday. It had maximum wind speeds of 65 miles per hour and an Enhanced Fujita Scale of 0, classifying it as a weak tornado, the NWS said in a tweet. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Most of the damage from the tornado, including uprooted and snapped trees, was concentrated from Prospect Farm Road to Sea Meadow Drive, the NWS said. There was some further damage half a mile further south on Ethel Drive, Fairview Lane, and Sherwood Drive.