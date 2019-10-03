Worcester police are investigating the brutal murder of a 34-year-old woman who was stabbed several times Wednesday, authorities said.

Police confirmed details of the case in a statement Thursday. Cops said they arrived at a Lapierre Street home on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers were brought to a bedroom where they located a thirty-four-year-old female who had been stabbed several times,” the statement said. “Officers rendered medical aid and the female was transported to the hospital by ambulance. She was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival. No one was arrested on scene and the investigation is in progress. We expect to release more information today.”