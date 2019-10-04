The federal government is calling for a complete replacement of the two bridges that cross the Cape Cod Canal, a major step toward what could be a costly, disruptive project to address the aging spans.

The US Army Corps of Engineers late Thursday released a draft recommendation to modernize the Bourne and Sagamore crossings, which were built 84 years ago and intended to last a half-century.

“Our recommendation . . . is to replace the Bourne and Sagamore highway bridges with new structures built to include the four authorized travel lanes and two additional auxiliary lanes designed as acceleration/deceleration lanes built to modern highway standards with appropriate bike/pedestrian access,” Colonel William Conde, commander of the Army Corps’ New England District, said in a statement.