The federal government is calling for a complete replacement of the two bridges that cross the Cape Cod Canal, a major step toward what could be a costly, disruptive project to address the aging spans.
The US Army Corps of Engineers late Thursday released a draft recommendation to modernize the Bourne and Sagamore crossings, which were built 84 years ago and intended to last a half-century.
“Our recommendation . . . is to replace the Bourne and Sagamore highway bridges with new structures built to include the four authorized travel lanes and two additional auxiliary lanes designed as acceleration/deceleration lanes built to modern highway standards with appropriate bike/pedestrian access,” Colonel William Conde, commander of the Army Corps’ New England District, said in a statement.
The contours of the plan will continue to take shape in coming weeks, as the Army Corps holds a string of five public meetings around the Cape to discuss the proposal.
State officials have been anticipating that the US government would make such a recommendation, which the Army Corps had suggested in prior reports on the bridges.
The state Department of Transportation is developing its own construction plan to improve roads leading to the bridges. Though the projects together will like create traffic headaches during the construction, officials believe they will ultimately lead to easier drives through the notoriously congested area.
