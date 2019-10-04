They wanted US District Court Judge Indira Talwani to issue a temporary restraining order that would have halted the ban.

Attorneys at Friday’s hearing argued that their clients, which include several local vape companies and a national vaping trade association, are facing “irreparable damage” from the ban, which has forced them to stop selling the majority of their inventory to in-state customers and has made it near-impossible to stay afloat .

Governor Charlie Baker’s four-month ban on all vaping product sales is expected to survive its first major legal challenge after a federal judge in Boston heard arguments Friday for temporarily halting the ban.

“This has very real consequences because most people live week-to-week, and there are employees who have been laid off,” attorney Craig Rourke said during the hearing in US District Court in Boston. “That’s why we’re here today. That’s why the temporary restraining order would give them a little bit of relief and so we can have time to have a full evidentiary hearing.”

Rourke, who represented several local businesses, and Joseph M. Terry, who represented the Vapor Technology Association, emphasized that the ban has affected mostly small businesses. Their lawsuits, which have been filed separately, were discussed together during Friday’s hearing.

“It’s not just a matter of, ‘We can make it up next week,’ ” Terry said of the businesses affected. “It is the end of the small businesses, and the vaping industry in Massachusetts and around the country is built on the backs of small businesses.”

But Talwani, the judge, didn’t seem to agree — at least not for a short-term temporary restraining order. She said considering whether the companies can survive for the full four-month ban is a different issue that can be addressed in a later injunction hearing, but issuing a two-week temporary restraining order felt premature.

“Are you suggesting, both of you frankly, that I should consider how well-capitalized a company is in determining whether they’re bound to suffer irreparable harm?” Talwani asked the attorneys. “In other words, because they’re a small business and they don’t have much of a cushion, I should therefore say that they [the state] can’t regulate them as easily as if they had a cushion? Isn’t — if you’re going to be engaged in business — isn’t it part of our whole notion of a corporation and corporate businesses that you’re adequately capitalized?”

By the end of the 70-minute hearing, Talwani seemed to have made a decision. She said she was “leaning toward” denying the lawyers’ request for a temporary restraining order, which would have paused Baker’s ban until the injunctive hearing, scheduled for Oct. 15.

Talwani is expected to issue her order denying the temporary restraining order later Friday.

