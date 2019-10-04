Red Line service will also be suspended between Kendall/MIT and Broadway stations on weekends from Nov. 16 to Dec. 15, excluding Thanksgiving weekend.

There will be no Orange Line service between Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical Center stations on the weekends starting at 8:45 p.m. Friday through Sunday, every weekend through Nov. 10.

Bluebikes is offering rides for $1 on the weekends when the Orange and Red Lines are suspended for construction, the bike rental company announced.

Shuttle buses for the Orange Line will be offered only from Sullivan Square to Haymarket. The MBTA is encouraging people to use the Green Line from Haymarket onward for downtown travel.

Advertisement

But Bluebikes is offering another alternative.

During these weekends, single trips on Bluebikes in the metro Boston area will be $1 for 30 minutes. Usually, the first 30 minutes are $2.50. Adding another 30 minutes of usage will cost the normal $2.50 fee.

The promotion is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and offers an unlimited amount of the discounted rides to its customers, according to Bluebikes’ website.

To redeem, customers have to download the Bluebikes app and use the promotion code BLUECROSS.

Additional valet service will also be provided those weekends at the Bluebike stations at West End Park, Copley Square, and Boston City Hall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.