A pedestrian was struck by a BMW sedan in Bridgewater on Thursday night and thrown approximately 10 feet by the impact, police said.

In a statement, Bridgewater police and fire officials said the crash occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday.

It involved “a pedestrian on Plymouth Street (Route 104) in the area of Waterford Village Apartments,” the statement said. “After an initial investigation, police learned that the pedestrian, a 26-year-old Marshfield man, was walking west on Plymouth Street on the sidewalk when he took a left hand turn and walked in front of an oncoming vehicle, a 1993 BMW, also traveling west.”