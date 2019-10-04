A pedestrian was struck by a BMW sedan in Bridgewater on Thursday night and thrown approximately 10 feet by the impact, police said.
In a statement, Bridgewater police and fire officials said the crash occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday.
It involved “a pedestrian on Plymouth Street (Route 104) in the area of Waterford Village Apartments,” the statement said. “After an initial investigation, police learned that the pedestrian, a 26-year-old Marshfield man, was walking west on Plymouth Street on the sidewalk when he took a left hand turn and walked in front of an oncoming vehicle, a 1993 BMW, also traveling west.”
Advertisement
Then they collided.
“The driver of the BMW, a 21-year-old man from Cotuit, was unable to stop the car and struck the pedestrian, who was not using a crosswalk at the time of the crash,” the statement said. “The Marshfield man was thrown approximately 10 feet by the crash, and sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken by a Bridgewater ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital.”
Officials said the BMW driver remained on the scene.
“The crash remains under investigation by Bridgewater Police, and no charges have been filed against the operator of the motor vehicle,” the statement said.
Authorities didn’t name the driver or the victim.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.