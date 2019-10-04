Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, Mass., has been charged in the truck crash that killed seven motorcyclists.

“Massachusetts had a long-standing policy of not prioritizing the processing of out-of-state notifications,” said the audit by Grant Thornton, which was released late Friday afternoon. “This policy spans multiple administrations of the state government’s executive branch.”

A final audit into why the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles failed to suspend the license of a Massachusetts driver before he got into a New Hampshire crash in June that killed seven people said the roots of the problem at the RMV went back years .

Zhukovskyy, who had amassed an extensive list of serious infractions and traffic violations across five states, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence in Connecticut. Officials there alerted Massachusetts authorities of the incident via mail and an electronic notice, which Massachusetts officials concede should have resulted in an immediate suspension of Zhukovskyy’s Massachusetts license. But the RMV failed to act before the New Hampshire crash.

A preliminary report revealed that an RMV employee saw an electronic alert suggesting Zhukovskyy’s commercial license should be suspended, but took no action because he had never been trained to.

The crash led to a series of revelations of widespread lapses within the state agency. Registrar Erin Deveney stepped down amid the fallout, and Thomas Bowes, another RMV official, was fired. The handling by other state motor vehicle agencies of problem drivers from other states has also come under scrutiny since the crash. More than 6,300 Massachusetts drivers’ licenses have been suspended as part of the internal review of what went wrong.

The Grant Thornton audit noted the state is one of only four that has not joined the Driver License Compact, which includes 46 states and the District of Columbia, which is committed to ensuring that traffic convictions and license suspensions are shared between states and “treating offenses committed in other states as though they have been committed in the home state.”

The auditors said they found a memo from a former RMV legal counsel to a former RMV deputy general counsel on letterhead dating back nearly 20 years in which the counsel said, “Not being a compact member has and would continue to present great risk to the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Drivers that current Massachusetts law requires to be suspended are not, and Massachusetts inherits many bad drivers and starts them off with clean records.”

The memo also noted, according to the audit, that the decision not to join the compact gave Massachusetts a bad name among other state motor vehicle agencies and that states “with lesser resources and technology have joined.”

The audit also said that the RMV “lacked operational control,” with managers not paying enough attention to “open and overdue items” in work queues; and that “risk management . . . was inadequate.”

In a letter transmitting the audit to Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack, acting registrar Jamey Tesler said, “The final Grant Thornton report makes clear that for decades the RMV has not prioritized the processing of state-to-state notifications of motor vehicle violations.”

Tesler also said, “The report also validates many of the actions we have taken since then to address those failures and provides recommendations we are already implementing or are prepared to implement.”

“The RMV is committed to acting upon every single out-of-state offense notification — from the incoming mail and from the historical backlog — regardless of its severity,” he said.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.