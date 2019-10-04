The incident took place outside an apartment complex at 15 Park Vale Ave., which is within walking distance of popular bars and convenience stores frequented by college students.

Daniel Hollis’s mother, Jen Kelly, wrote on CaringBridge.org that “early on Saturday, September 28th Dan and his friends were leaving a party and were confronted by another group of college-aged boys.” She said she believed “words were exchanged, pushing/shoving started,” resulting in Hollis suffering trauma to his head.

As the first weekend approaches after an Emerson student was fatally injured in Allston, many locals and business owners on Thursday night said the neighborhood is safe.

At Tavern in the Square on Brighton Avenue Thursday night, assistant general manager William Heyward, said the majority of the bar’s business comes from students, and he has never witnessed any outbursts of violence.

Heyward said the bar was notified of Hollis’s death by Boston police detectives, but management did not see it necessary to alter safety measures already in place as the death seemed to be an isolated incident.

“Students come here on their best behaviors because they want to come back next week to have a good time again,” Heyward said.

Matt Lawrence, store manager of Blanchards Liquors on Harvard Avenue, said many customers are students because the store is near several universities.

“This neighborhood is safe because of the students,” Lawrence said. “Allston has also gotten a lot safer over the past few years.”

Others agreed that the neighborhood is safe, but said student drinking is a concern.

Eliza Seastone, a bartender at Silhouette Lounge on Brighton Avenue, said on weekends, especially after midnight, people may need to be more careful in the area due to intoxicated crowds.

“I’ve occasionally seen drunk people fight or fights break out in the area, and those are almost always between college students,” Seastone said.

Linden’s Superette on Brighton Avenue is open until 2 a.m. selling marijuana paraphernalia, cigarettes, and snacks. Ali Hou, who has worked there 30 years, said he moved away from Allston when he started a family because loud, often drunk college students dominate the area.

But, Hou also said that Allston, “may be one of the safest places in America” because there is a large police presence in place because of the student population.

“Accidents like the student passing can happen anywhere,” Hou said. “People here drink, and when you drink you’re a different person.”

Alyssa Sarkisian, an Emerson freshman from Auburn, said in an interview on campus Wednesday night that some students may be fearful of going to parties or bars in the Allston-Brighton area after hearing of Hollis’s death. But, Sarkisian said, students cannot allow fear to impede their daily activities and their lives.

“You can’t be afraid of life, because bad things happen sometimes,” Sarkisian said.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.