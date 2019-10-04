fb-pixel

Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett continue to dominate the Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest Americans, but a handful of Massachusetts billionaires also made the cut.

Abigail Johnson, the CEO of Fidelity Investments, is the wealthiest Massachusetts resident and the sixth wealthiest woman on the list. Her father and former Fidelity CEO Edward Johnson III also made the Forbes list. Other members of the Johnson clan on the list include Edward Johnson IV and Elizabeth Johnson, Abigail’s brother and sister.

Other Massachusetts billionaires that made the list include New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and New Balance chairman Jim Davis.

Advertisement

Here’s the full list of Massachusetts billionaires that made the Forbes list:

#34: Abigail Johnson, Fidelity Investments CEO

Net worth: $14 billion

Age: 57

#79: Edward Johnson III, former Fidelity Investments CEO

Net worth: $7 billion

Age: 89

#82: Robert Kraft, Owner of the New England Patriots

Net worth: $6.9 billion

Age: 78

#85: Jim Davis, New Balance chairman

Net worth: $6.7 billion

Age: 76

#225: Amos Hostetter Jr., former head of Continental Cablevision

Net worth: $3.6 billion

Age: 82

#268: Edward Johnson IV, son of Edward Johnson III

Net worth: $3.2 billion

Age: 54

#268: Elizabeth Johnson, daughter of Edward Johnson III

Net worth: $3.2 billion

Age: 56

#306: Alan Trefler, Pegasystems CEO

Net worth: $2.8 billion

Age: 63

#355: Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon, Intersystems founder

Net worth: $2.4 billion

Age: 70

Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson