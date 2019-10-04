Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett continue to dominate the Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest Americans, but a handful of Massachusetts billionaires also made the cut.

Abigail Johnson, the CEO of Fidelity Investments, is the wealthiest Massachusetts resident and the sixth wealthiest woman on the list. Her father and former Fidelity CEO Edward Johnson III also made the Forbes list. Other members of the Johnson clan on the list include Edward Johnson IV and Elizabeth Johnson, Abigail’s brother and sister.

Other Massachusetts billionaires that made the list include New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and New Balance chairman Jim Davis.