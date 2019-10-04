Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett continue to dominate the Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest Americans, but a handful of Massachusetts billionaires also made the cut.
Abigail Johnson, the CEO of Fidelity Investments, is the wealthiest Massachusetts resident and the sixth wealthiest woman on the list. Her father and former Fidelity CEO Edward Johnson III also made the Forbes list. Other members of the Johnson clan on the list include Edward Johnson IV and Elizabeth Johnson, Abigail’s brother and sister.
Other Massachusetts billionaires that made the list include New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and New Balance chairman Jim Davis.
Here’s the full list of Massachusetts billionaires that made the Forbes list:
#34: Abigail Johnson, Fidelity Investments CEO
Net worth: $14 billion
Age: 57
#79: Edward Johnson III, former Fidelity Investments CEO
Net worth: $7 billion
Age: 89
#82: Robert Kraft, Owner of the New England Patriots
Net worth: $6.9 billion
Age: 78
#85: Jim Davis, New Balance chairman
Net worth: $6.7 billion
Age: 76
#225: Amos Hostetter Jr., former head of Continental Cablevision
Net worth: $3.6 billion
Age: 82
#268: Edward Johnson IV, son of Edward Johnson III
Net worth: $3.2 billion
Age: 54
#268: Elizabeth Johnson, daughter of Edward Johnson III
Net worth: $3.2 billion
Age: 56
#306: Alan Trefler, Pegasystems CEO
Net worth: $2.8 billion
Age: 63
#355: Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon, Intersystems founder
Net worth: $2.4 billion
Age: 70
Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson