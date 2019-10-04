Healey can hoop. She captained the women’s basketball team at Harvard and later played point guard for a pro team in Austria. But in the video with Kanter, her instructions don’t seem to take.

In a video posted Thursday to Twitter , Healey can be seen coaching Celts center Enes Kanter on how to spin a basketball on his index finger, a bit of razzle dazzle favored by the Harlem Globetrotters and and other players with flair.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey hasn’t shied away from taking on big companies , so perhaps it’s fitting that she recently gave a ballhandling lesson to the new Boston Celtics big man.

Advertisement

The adept-dribbler Democrat spins her basketball with ease, while Kanter struggles to balance his for more than a couple seconds.

“I’m so bad at this,” the 6-foot-11 Kanter says at one point. Healey, who stands 5-foot-4, offers consolation.

“You can dunk. I can’t dunk,” Healey says. “You can also stuff people as they drive the lane--shrimps like me.”

While the tutorial doesn’t quite go as planned, the video ends on a high note, with the two shaking hands as Healey wishes Kanter good luck during the upcoming season.

“Can’t wait to watch you play,” Healey says. “Welcome to Boston.”

Kanter, who came to Boston from the New York Knicks, replies, “Appreciate it. I love it.”

During his career, Kanter has averaged 11.9 points, shooting 54.1 percent from the field and hitting 78 percent of free throws, averaging 7.6 rebounds in 22.2 minutes across 583 games. He has averaged double-digit points and at least six rebounds in each season dating back to 2013-14.

“His ability to get easy baskets in the paint is a problem for opponents,” said Celtics basketball operations president Danny Ainge at the time of Kanter’s signing. “I believe he has a chance to progress as a perimeter shooter.”

Advertisement

Kanter said Thursday via Twitter that he enjoyed meeting Healey.

“It was an honor to meet Massachusetts attorney general Maura Healey,” Kanter wrote, using the folded hands emoji signifying thanks. “She gave me some basketball lesson [sic].”

That line was followed by two more emojis: a smiley face and a basketball.

Globe Correspondent Jenna Ciccotelli contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.