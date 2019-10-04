fb-pixel

A group of dogs rescued from the Bahamas after the destruction of Hurricane Dorian were inspected by new owners Friday on the plaza outside the John Hancock Tower.

Ernst & Young paired up with Second Chance Animal Services on Friday to find homes for the dogs, Sarah Francomano, a spokeswoman for Ernst & Young, said in an e-mail.

Charleston and Duke, two of the four dogs up for adoption at the event, received multiple applications for adoption, Francomano said. Kansas, a pit bull mix, and Lily, a puggle mix, were also up for adoption.

Charleston was one of the dogs up for adoption at the event.
Charleston was one of the dogs up for adoption at the event.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Duke was one of the dogs up for adoption at the event.
Duke was one of the dogs up for adoption at the event.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Kansas, a pit bull mix, got lots of attention.
Kansas, a pit bull mix, got lots of attention.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

