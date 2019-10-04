A group of dogs rescued from the Bahamas after the destruction of Hurricane Dorian were inspected by new owners Friday on the plaza outside the John Hancock Tower.

Ernst & Young paired up with Second Chance Animal Services on Friday to find homes for the dogs, Sarah Francomano, a spokeswoman for Ernst & Young, said in an e-mail.

Charleston and Duke, two of the four dogs up for adoption at the event, received multiple applications for adoption, Francomano said. Kansas, a pit bull mix, and Lily, a puggle mix, were also up for adoption.