“Brimfield firefighters had to force entry into the building because the doors were barricaded from the inside,” Ostroskey’s office said in a statement. “They found a man, believed to be the resident of the single-family home, overcome by heavy, thick smoke. Firefighters performed CPR and transported him to the local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

A fire that killed a man in Brimfield last week was intentionally set, and firefighters found the doors had been barricaded from inside when they arrived, authorities said Friday.

Advertisement

“An accelerant detection canine indicated that an ignitable liquid was used to spread the fire,” the statement said.

The office of the chief medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death. No one else was injured in the fire and the damage to the building was limited, the statement said.

Officials did not identify the man.

Ostroskey said in the statement that there was “no threat to the public,” and Brimfield Fire Chief Brendan McCarthy called the incident “a very sad fire.” McCarthy said that “our hearts go out to the family and friends of the man who died.”

A law enforcement official said the case was being investigated as a suicide.

The man who died had purchased the home in 2017, according to town assessing records and an obituary that ran recently in the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. The Globe is not naming the man because he hasn’t been identified as a homicide victim.

The obituary described him as a person “with a kind and compassionate spirit” who practiced nursing for more than 25 years and had also captained a fishing vessel.

“He will live forever in our hearts and be sorely missed by all,” the notice said.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.