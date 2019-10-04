“The dog slipped out the door,” Ellen Bistany, an animal control officer for the city of Lawrence, said Friday.

Being in a different house must have made Virgo anxious because at some point while they were there, he got outside and never returned.

When gas explosions rocked the Merrimack Valley last year, Altagracia Baldera was one of many North Andover residents who lost power and had to leave her home. So she went to her sister’s house in Lawrence and brought Virgo, her Pekingese Shih Tzu mix, with her.

Baldera reported Virgo as missing, and she and her family searched for him without success. Missing dog posters were shared on social media and the website www.missingdogsmass.com, but nothing came of it — Virgo was still nowhere to be found.

“Nothing, nothing,” Bistany said. “He never turned up.”

It wasn’t until Sept. 30 — more than a year after Virgo went missing — that the Lawrence animal control division received a report that some boys found a little dog wandering around Newbury Street in Lawrence.

The animal control division picked up the dog. It turned out the dog had a microchip, but the owner’s contact information on it was outdated. So Lawrence animal control officers got in touch with the MSPCA — where Virgo received his microchip — and they were able to get the information they needed to track down Baldera.

And on Tuesday, Baldera was finally reunited with her beloved 14-year-old pet who’d been missing for more than a year.

“She was so happy,” Bistany said.

Rob Halpin, a spokesman for the MSPCA, said Virgo’s story highlights the importance of microchipping pets.

“We’re grateful that Virgo is home with his family, and his story underscores why microchipping our pets is the most important step we can take to ensure we find them should they become lost,” Halpin said in an e-mail. “We microchip every dog and cat before they leave our adoption centers, and we make $15 walk-in microchipping available at our locations in Boston, Methuen and in Centerville on Cape Cod.”

Bistany said Virgo was found about three streets away from Baldera’s sister’s house. It’s not clear where he had been for the past year, but he appeared to be in good health for a 14-year-old dog.

“He needed a haircut,” Bistany said. “Otherwise, for his age, he seems pretty good.”

Bistany was glad that the kids who found the dog notified the appropriate authorities.

“They were smart enough to do that,” she said. “I give them credit.”

Bistany said Baldera got Virgo when he was a very young puppy, and she was happy to see them reunited after so long.

“It’s amazing,” Bistany said. “Now he can live the rest of his life back at home.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.